On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Miami Heat (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-9.5) 217.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game last season (posting 117.9 points per game, fourth in league, and allowing 111.4 per contest, fourth in NBA) and had a +535 scoring differential.

The Heat had a -26 scoring differential last season, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).

The two teams combined to score 227.4 points per game last season, 9.9 more points than the total for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams put up 221.2 combined points per game last year, 3.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Boston put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Miami went 30-52-0 ATS last year.

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +400 +175 - Heat +3000 +1300 -

