The Boston Celtics (1-0) hit the court against the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 109 - Heat 99

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.0)

Celtics (-10.0) Pick OU: Under (216.5)



Under (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 208.5

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics were the fourth-best squad in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points conceded (111.4) last year.

On the boards, Boston was seventh in the league in rebounds (45.3 per game) last year. It was 18th in rebounds allowed (44 per game).

The Celtics were seventh in the league in assists (26.7 per game) last season.

Last year, Boston was seventh in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.7 per game) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12).

The Celtics were the second-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%) last season.

