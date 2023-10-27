Derrick White NBA Player Preview vs. the Heat - October 27
Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be matching up versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
In this article we will look at White's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat
- Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)
- Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-118)
Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Heat were ranked second in the league defensively last season, giving up 109.8 points per game.
- Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game last season, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.
- The Heat gave up 25.6 assists per game last season (14th in the league).
- On defense, the Heat allowed 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, 28th in the league.
Derrick White vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/29/2023
|36
|18
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5/27/2023
|42
|11
|4
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5/25/2023
|37
|24
|3
|1
|6
|0
|2
|5/23/2023
|27
|16
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|5/21/2023
|26
|9
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5/19/2023
|23
|11
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|5/17/2023
|21
|11
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1/24/2023
|34
|23
|3
|6
|2
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|28
|13
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11/30/2022
|25
|15
|1
|5
|3
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|25
|10
|7
|1
|2
|3
|0
