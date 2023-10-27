Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can watch all four games involving teams from the Ivy League.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Brown Bears at Pennsylvania Quakers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Columbia Lions at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Princeton Tigers at Cornell Big Red
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Dartmouth Big Green at Harvard Crimson
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
