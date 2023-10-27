There is high school football competition in Windsor County, Vermont this week, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

Windsor County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans at Hartford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: White River Junction, VT

White River Junction, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Springfield High School at Otter Valley Union High School