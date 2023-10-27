Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Windsor County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Windsor County, Vermont this week, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Windsor County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Springfield High School at Otter Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Brandon, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
