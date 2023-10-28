Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bennington County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Bennington County, Vermont this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Other Games in Vermont This Week
Bennington County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Brattleboro Union High School at Burr and Burton Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Manchester, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
