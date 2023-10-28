Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Marchand's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brad Marchand vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Marchand has averaged 19:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Marchand has netted a goal in a game three times this year in seven games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchand has a point in five of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of seven games this year, Marchand has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Marchand has an implied probability of 68.9% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchand has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchand Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 7 Games 3 7 Points 3 4 Goals 2 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.