Bruins vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - October 28
The Boston Bruins' (6-0-1) injury report has two players listed heading into their Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Face
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins' 22 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their +11 goal differential is second-best in the league.
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 35 goals (4.4 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's No. 1 offense.
- Detroit has allowed 24 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.
- Their +11 goal differential is second-best in the league.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-200)
|Red Wings (+165)
|6
