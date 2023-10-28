Bruins vs. Red Wings: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 28
The Boston Bruins (6-0-1) have -200 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1), who have +165 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Bruins Moneyline
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-200
|+165
|6
Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Trends
- In two games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
- The Bruins have won 83.3% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-1).
- This season the Red Wings have four wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Boston has compiled a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games).
- Detroit has had moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season and lost that game.
