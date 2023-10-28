The Boston Bruins (6-0-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Bruins are coming off a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, while the Red Wings were beaten by the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 in their last outing.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-200) Red Wings (+165) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have compiled a 5-1 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Boston has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 6 goals two times this season (in seven games).

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Bruins vs. Red Wings Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 22 (15th) Goals 35 (1st) 11 (1st) Goals Allowed 24 (18th) 4 (18th) Power Play Goals 12 (1st) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (15th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins offense's 22 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.

On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest unit in NHL action, allowing 11 total goals (only 1.6 per game).

With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.

