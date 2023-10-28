Going into a game against the Winnipeg Jets (4-3), the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 at Bell Centre.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Christian Dvorak C Out For Season Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Kaiden Guhle D Questionable Upper Body

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 22 goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Montreal's total of 23 goals conceded (3.3 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -1, they are 18th in the league.

Jets Season Insights

Winnipeg's 24 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 10th-highest scoring team in the league.

Their 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Canadiens vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-140) Canadiens (+115) 6.5

