Canadiens vs. Jets Injury Report Today - October 28
Going into a game against the Winnipeg Jets (4-3), the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 at Bell Centre.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kaiden Guhle
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 22 goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- Montreal's total of 23 goals conceded (3.3 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -1, they are 18th in the league.
Jets Season Insights
- Winnipeg's 24 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 10th-highest scoring team in the league.
- Their 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Canadiens vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-140)
|Canadiens (+115)
|6.5
