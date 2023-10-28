The Winnipeg Jets (4-3) are favored when they hit the road against the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) on Saturday, October 28. The Jets are -140 on the moneyline to win against the Canadiens (+115) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Canadiens vs. Jets Betting Trends

Montreal has played four games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Jets have been victorious in three of their four games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

The Canadiens have secured an upset victory in two of the five games they have played while the underdog this season.

Winnipeg has had moneyline odds of -140 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Montreal is 1-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

