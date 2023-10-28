Two of the most exciting players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at Bell Centre -- the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Jets' Joshua Morrissey and the Canadiens' Cole Caufield.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Canadiens vs. Jets Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Jets (-140)

Jets (-140) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield is a top offensive contributor for his team with nine points (1.3 per game), as he has totaled four goals and five assists in seven games (playing 18:50 per game).

Sean Monahan is a top contributor for Montreal, with six total points this season. In seven games, he has scored three goals and provided three assists.

This season, Nicholas Suzuki has one goal and five assists for Winnipeg.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .879 save percentage (55th in the league), with 29 total saves, while conceding four goals (4.2 goals against average). He has put up a 0-1-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Jets Players to Watch

Morrissey is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors with seven points. He has scored one goal and picked up six assists this season.

Through seven games, Kyle Connor has scored five goals and picked up two assists.

Mark Scheifele has seven points for Winnipeg, via four goals and three assists.

Laurent Brossoit's record is 0-1-0. He has conceded four goals (4.0 goals against average) and made 22 saves with an .846% save percentage (61st in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 12th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.14 14th 23rd 3.43 Goals Allowed 3.29 19th 10th 32 Shots 28.9 24th 12th 29.6 Shots Allowed 35.3 31st 20th 14.81% Power Play % 20.69% 12th 23rd 74.07% Penalty Kill % 72.97% 27th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.