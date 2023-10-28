The Winnipeg Jets (4-3) visit the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Jets have won three games in a row.

Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-140) Canadiens (+115) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

This season the Canadiens have won two of the five games in which they've been an underdog.

Montreal is 1-3 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in four of seven games this season.

Canadiens vs Jets Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 24 (12th) Goals 22 (15th) 24 (18th) Goals Allowed 23 (16th) 4 (18th) Power Play Goals 6 (10th) 7 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (31st)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens have scored 22 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 15th in the league.

The Canadiens have given up 3.3 goals per game, 23 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.

They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.

