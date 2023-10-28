Canadiens vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (4-3) visit the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Jets have won three games in a row.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-140)
|Canadiens (+115)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have won two of the five games in which they've been an underdog.
- Montreal is 1-3 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
- Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in four of seven games this season.
Canadiens vs Jets Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canadiens vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|24 (12th)
|Goals
|22 (15th)
|24 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|23 (16th)
|4 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (10th)
|7 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (31st)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- The Canadiens have scored 22 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 15th in the league.
- The Canadiens have given up 3.3 goals per game, 23 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.
- They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.