Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Jets on October 28, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Connor, Cole Caufield and others are available when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canadiens vs. Jets Additional Info
|Jets vs. Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs. Canadiens Prediction
|Jets vs. Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Caufield has collected four goals and five assists in seven games for Montreal, good for nine points.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|5
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Nicholas Suzuki is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with six total points (0.9 per game), with one goal and five assists in seven games.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
Sean Monahan Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Sean Monahan is a crucial contributor on offense for Montreal with three goals and three assists.
Monahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored seven points in seven games (five goals and two assists).
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Mark Scheifele has four goals and three assists to total seven points (one per game).
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|2
