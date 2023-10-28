Player prop bet odds for Kyle Connor, Cole Caufield and others are available when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Caufield has collected four goals and five assists in seven games for Montreal, good for nine points.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 8 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Oct. 21 1 1 2 5 vs. Wild Oct. 17 0 1 1 5

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Nicholas Suzuki is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with six total points (0.9 per game), with one goal and five assists in seven games.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 5 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Oct. 21 0 2 2 3 vs. Wild Oct. 17 0 0 0 3

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Sean Monahan is a crucial contributor on offense for Montreal with three goals and three assists.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Sabres Oct. 23 0 1 1 1 vs. Capitals Oct. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Wild Oct. 17 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Connor, who has scored seven points in seven games (five goals and two assists).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 26 1 0 1 5 vs. Blues Oct. 24 1 0 1 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 0 0 6 vs. Kings Oct. 17 0 0 0 2

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Mark Scheifele has four goals and three assists to total seven points (one per game).

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 19 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 17 1 0 1 2

