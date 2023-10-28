Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
In Chittenden County, Vermont, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Other Games in Vermont This Week
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Essex High School at Champlain Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Hinesburg, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
