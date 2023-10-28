In Chittenden County, Vermont, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Vermont This Week

  • Rutland County
  • Bennington County
  • Windsor County
  • Windham County

    • Chittenden County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

    Essex High School at Champlain Valley Union High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Hinesburg, VT
    • Conference: Metro
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.