Cole Caufield will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Caufield in the Canadiens-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Cole Caufield vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Caufield has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 18:50 on the ice per game.

Caufield has a goal in four of seven contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Caufield has recorded a point in a game six times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of seven games this season, Caufield has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Caufield has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 2 9 Points 2 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

