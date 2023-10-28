The Harvard Crimson should come out on top in their game against the Dartmouth Big Green at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Dartmouth vs. Harvard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-12.5) 50.3 Harvard 31, Dartmouth 19

Week 9 Ivy League Predictions

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

A total of three of Big Green games last season hit the over.

Harvard Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson are unbeaten against the spread this year.

The Crimson have had one game (out of one) hit the over this season.

Big Green vs. Crimson 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Harvard 36.7 20.5 42 18.5 14 21 Dartmouth 22 21.3 26 19 18 23.7

