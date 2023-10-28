The Harvard Crimson (5-1) meet a fellow Ivy League opponent when they visit the Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Harvard Stadium.

Harvard has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (11th-best with 36.7 points per game) and scoring defense (20th-best with 20.5 points allowed per game) this year. Dartmouth ranks 80th with 334.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 28th with 305.2 total yards surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Dartmouth vs. Harvard Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

Dartmouth vs. Harvard Key Statistics

Dartmouth Harvard 334.3 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.3 (88th) 305.2 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (27th) 164.3 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (8th) 170 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (106th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Jackson Proctor has thrown for 439 yards on 78.9% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Nick Howard is his team's leading rusher with 89 carries for 380 yards, or 63.3 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Q Jones has piled up 75 carries and totaled 310 yards with two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott has collected 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 427 (71.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has two touchdowns.

Isaac Boston has caught 11 passes and compiled 114 receiving yards (19 per game).

Daniel Haughton's 10 catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 86 yards (14.3 ypg).

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has thrown for 935 yards, completing 50.7% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 527 yards (87.8 ypg) on 77 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 447 yards (74.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Cooper Barkate's team-leading 290 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 18 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tyler Neville has reeled in 10 passes while averaging 24.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Scott Woods II has a total of 125 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight passes and scoring two touchdowns.

