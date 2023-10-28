Can we count on David Pastrnak scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

  • In five of seven games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
  • On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • He takes five shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

