Should you bet on Gustav Lindstrom to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindstrom 2022-23 stats and insights

Lindstrom scored in one of 36 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Lindstrom produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 5.6% shooting percentage, taking 0.2 shots per game.

Jets 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Jets were one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

The Jets secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

