The Boston Bruins, Jake DeBrusk among them, meet the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Prop bets for DeBrusk in that upcoming Bruins-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, DeBrusk has averaged 15:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

DeBrusk has yet to score a goal through six games this year.

In two of six games this year, DeBrusk has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

DeBrusk has had an assist twice this season in six games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 54.5% that DeBrusk goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 6 Games 3 2 Points 3 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.