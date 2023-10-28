Will Jesse Ylonen Score a Goal Against the Jets on October 28?
Should you bet on Jesse Ylonen to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Ylonen stats and insights
- Ylonen has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- Ylonen has zero points on the power play.
- Ylonen's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
