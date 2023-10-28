The Winnipeg Jets (4-3, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) at Bell Centre. The contest on Saturday, October 28 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will win Saturday's game.

Canadiens vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Jets 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-140)

Jets (-140) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens vs Jets Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (4-2-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in games that have gone to OT this season.

Montreal has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.

Montreal failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

The Canadiens have earned nine points in their five games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal in four games has a record of 2-1-1 in those matchups.

Montreal is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 3-2-1 to register seven points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 12th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.14 14th 23rd 3.43 Goals Allowed 3.29 20th 9th 32 Shots 28.9 24th 13th 29.6 Shots Allowed 35.3 29th 21st 14.81% Power Play % 20.69% 13th 21st 74.07% Penalty Kill % 72.97% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canadiens vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.