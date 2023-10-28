Canadiens vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Winnipeg Jets (4-3, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Montreal Canadiens (4-2-1) at Bell Centre. The contest on Saturday, October 28 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will win Saturday's game.
Canadiens vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Jets 4, Canadiens 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-140)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Canadiens vs Jets Additional Info
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens (4-2-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- Montreal has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.
- Montreal failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Canadiens have earned nine points in their five games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Montreal has capitalized on a single power-play goal in four games has a record of 2-1-1 in those matchups.
- Montreal is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 3-2-1 to register seven points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|12th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.14
|14th
|23rd
|3.43
|Goals Allowed
|3.29
|20th
|9th
|32
|Shots
|28.9
|24th
|13th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|35.3
|29th
|21st
|14.81%
|Power Play %
|20.69%
|13th
|21st
|74.07%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.97%
|25th
Canadiens vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
