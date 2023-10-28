When the Montreal Canadiens square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Josh Anderson light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

Anderson has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

