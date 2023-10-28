Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. Does a bet on Anderson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Josh Anderson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Anderson has averaged 16:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Anderson has yet to score a goal through seven games this season.

Anderson has a point in one of seven games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Anderson has had an assist in one of seven games this year.

Anderson's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Anderson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Anderson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.