Should you bet on Justin Barron to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

Barron has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Barron has zero points on the power play.

Barron averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 40.0%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

