After three rounds of play at the 2023 Maybank Championship, Rose Zhang is in the lead (+190), shooting an 18-under 198.

Want to place a bet on the Maybank Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maybank Championship Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur
  • Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/6,596 yards

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!

Maybank Championship Best Odds to Win

Atthaya Thitikul

  • Tee Time: 9:17 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-17)
  • Odds to Win: +150

Thitikul Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -6 7 1 8th
Round 2 71 -1 1 0 36th
Round 3 62 -10 10 0 1st

Click here to bet on Thitikul at the Maybank Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rose Zhang

  • Tee Time: 9:17 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-18)
  • Odds to Win: +190

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -7 7 0 3rd
Round 2 68 -4 7 1 7th
Round 3 65 -7 8 1 3rd

Click here to bet on Zhang with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Thidapa Suwannapura

  • Tee Time: 9:17 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-17)
  • Odds to Win: +550

Suwannapura Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 63 -9 7 0 1st
Round 2 69 -3 5 2 14th
Round 3 67 -5 6 1 8th

Want to place a bet on Suwannapura in the Maybank Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Sei-young Kim

  • Tee Time: 9:06 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-15)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -3 5 2 22nd
Round 2 67 -5 7 2 4th
Round 3 65 -7 7 0 3rd

Think Kim can win the Maybank Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Megan Khang

  • Tee Time: 9:06 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-14)
  • Odds to Win: +1800

Khang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -5 5 0 12th
Round 2 70 -2 4 2 23rd
Round 3 65 -7 7 0 3rd

Click here to bet on Khang at the Maybank Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Maybank Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Nasa Hataoka 5th (-14) +2000
Hae-Ran Ryu 48th (-3) +3500
Celine Boutier 8th (-13) +3500
Pie-Yun Chien 5th (-14) +4500
Patty Tavatanakit 58th (-1) +6000
Aditi Ashook 58th (-1) +6000
Lydia Ko 10th (-12) +9000
Gemma Dryburgh 8th (-13) +10000
Jenny Shin 52nd (-2) +10000
Ashleigh Buhai 46th (-4) +11000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.