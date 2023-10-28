For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Michael Matheson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matheson stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Matheson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

On the power play, Matheson has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Matheson averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.