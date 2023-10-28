Michael Matheson will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets face off on Saturday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Matheson in the Canadiens-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Michael Matheson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Matheson has averaged 26:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Matheson has twice scored a goal in a game this year in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of seven games this year, Matheson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Matheson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

The implied probability that Matheson goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matheson has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matheson Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 1 5 Points 1 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

