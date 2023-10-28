Can we count on Michael Pezzetta scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

Pezzetta is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Pezzetta has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

