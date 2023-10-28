A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 39.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Purdue matchup in this article.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Purdue Moneyline
BetMGM Nebraska (-2.5) 39.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Nebraska (-2.5) 39.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Nebraska vs. Purdue Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Purdue has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Boilermakers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

Nebraska & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Nebraska
To Win the Big Ten +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000
Purdue
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

