Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Suzuki against the Jets, we have plenty of info to help.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Suzuki has averaged 20:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In one of seven games this season, Suzuki has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of seven games this season, Suzuki has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Suzuki has had an assist in a game three times this season over seven games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Suzuki hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 2 6 Points 2 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

