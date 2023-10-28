The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) will look to upset the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-20.5) 45.5 -1400 +800 FanDuel Notre Dame (-20.5) 44.5 -1300 +760

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Pittsburgh has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

Notre Dame & Pittsburgh 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

