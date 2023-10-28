The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Rafael Harvey-Pinard score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280

Harvey-Pinard stats and insights

Harvey-Pinard is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Harvey-Pinard has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

