The Montreal Canadiens, including Sean Monahan, take the ice Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Monahan's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sean Monahan vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Monahan has averaged 18:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In three of seven games this season, Monahan has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In four of seven games this year, Monahan has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Monahan has an assist in three of seven games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Monahan's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

Monahan has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 7 Games 1 6 Points 0 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

