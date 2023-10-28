Tanner Pearson will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Montreal Canadiens play the Winnipeg Jets at Bell Centre. Does a wager on Pearson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tanner Pearson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Pearson Season Stats Insights

Pearson has averaged 13:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Pearson has a goal in three of seven contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Pearson has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Pearson has had an assist twice this season in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Pearson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Pearson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Pearson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

