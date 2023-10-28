Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Windham County, Vermont this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Vermont This Week

Windham County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

Brattleboro Union High School at Burr and Burton Academy