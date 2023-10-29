The Miami Dolphins (5-2) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the New England Patriots (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in an AFC East showdown.

When is Dolphins vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Dolphins favored by 8.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (14.2 points). Put your money on the Dolphins.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 80.4%.

The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -410 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

This season, the Patriots have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

New England has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +320 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (-8.5)



Miami (-8.5) The Dolphins are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Miami has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

The Patriots have covered the spread two times in seven games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Between them, these two teams average 2.2 more points per game (48.7) than this game's total (46.5).

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 52 points per game, 5.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

The Dolphins have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

The Patriots have gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Tyreek Hill Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 93.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 2 0 128.9 7

Rhamondre Stevenson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 38.3 2 23.1 0

