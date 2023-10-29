Best Bets, Odds for the Dolphins vs. Patriots Game – Week 8
The Miami Dolphins (5-2) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the New England Patriots (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in an AFC East showdown.
When is Dolphins vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Dolphins favored by 8.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (14.2 points). Put your money on the Dolphins.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 80.4%.
- The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -410 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
- This season, the Patriots have been the underdog five times and won one of those games.
- New England has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +320 moneyline set for this game.
Who will win? The Dolphins or Patriots?
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Miami (-8.5)
- The Dolphins are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Miami has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.
- The Patriots have covered the spread two times in seven games with a set spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Dolphins vs. Patriots matchup
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- Between them, these two teams average 2.2 more points per game (48.7) than this game's total (46.5).
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 52 points per game, 5.5 more than the point total in this matchup.
- The Dolphins have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).
- The Patriots have gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup
Tyreek Hill Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 93.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|2
|0
|128.9
|7
Rhamondre Stevenson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|38.3
|2
|23.1
|0
