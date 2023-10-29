Ezekiel Elliott has a decent matchup when his New England Patriots meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have allowed 112.3 rushing yards per game, 19th in the NFL.

Elliott, on 60 carries, has 224 total rushing yards (32.0 ypg). He's added two rushing TDs. In addition, Elliott has generated 59 receiving yards (8.4 ypg) on 13 catches.

Elliott vs. the Dolphins

Elliott vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Dolphins have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The rush defense of the Dolphins is allowing 112.3 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Dolphins have the No. 27 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up nine this season (1.3 per game).

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Elliott Rushing Insights

Elliott has hit the rushing yards over in four of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Patriots pass on 59.3% of their plays and run on 40.7%. They are 30th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 171 rushes this season. He's taken 60 of those carries (35.1%).

Elliott has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored two of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (18.2%).

He has nine red zone carries for 45.0% of the team share (his team runs on 52.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-125)

Elliott Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Elliott has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (four of seven).

Elliott has received 6.8% of his team's 249 passing attempts this season (17 targets).

He averages 3.5 yards per target this season (59 yards on 17 targets).

Having played seven games this year, Elliott has not had a TD reception.

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 16 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

