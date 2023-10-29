Hunter Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots have a game against the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Seeking Henry's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air, Henry has been targeted 31 times, with season stats of 210 yards on 20 receptions (10.5 per catch) and two TDs.

Hunter Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Patriots have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Ty Montgomery (DNP/nir - personal): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Henry 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 20 210 44 2 10.5

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0

