New England Patriots receiver Hunter Henry will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 233 per game.

Henry has posted 210 yards (on 20 catches) with two TDs this year. He's been targeted 31 times, producing 30 yards per game.

Henry vs. the Dolphins

Henry vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 5 GP / 48.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 48.2 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The 233 passing yards per game conceded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Dolphins have surrendered 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 21st in league play.

Patriots Player Previews

Hunter Henry Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Henry Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this year, Henry has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Henry has been targeted on 31 of his team's 249 passing attempts this season (12.4% target share).

He has 210 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 85th in NFL play with 6.8 yards per target.

In two of seven games this season, Henry has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (18.2% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

With two red zone targets, Henry has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

