Will Hunter Henry Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 8?
The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins are set to play in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.
Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)
- Henry's 20 receptions (31 targets) have netted him 210 yards (30 per game) and two TDs.
- Henry has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.
Hunter Henry Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|6
|5
|56
|1
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|52
|1
|Week 3
|@Jets
|5
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|5
|4
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|3
|2
|27
|0
