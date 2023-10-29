The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins are set to play in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Henry will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Henry's 20 receptions (31 targets) have netted him 210 yards (30 per game) and two TDs.

Henry has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

Hunter Henry Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0

Rep Hunter Henry with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.