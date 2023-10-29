The Miami Dolphins (5-2) and New England Patriots (2-5) are slated to come together at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, which means that Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones will be leading the way for the respective teams. Below, we dissect both QBs, highlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Mac Jones vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Mac Jones 2023 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 7 Games Played 7 66.7% Completion % 71.2% 1,480 (211.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,092 (298.9) 7 Touchdowns 15 7 Interceptions 6 70 (10) Rushing Yards (Per game) 18 (2.6) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Mac Jones Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 225.5 yards

: Over/Under 225.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

This season, the Dolphins have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by giving up 26.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in the NFL with 345.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Miami is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,631 (233 per game). It also ranks 20th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

Against the run, the Dolphins' defense is 19th in the NFL with 786 rushing yards allowed (112.3 per game) and 27th with nine rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Miami ranks 27th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 66.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 18th at 40%.

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 278.5 yards

: Over/Under 278.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

