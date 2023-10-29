Mac Jones vs. Tua Tagovailoa in Week 8: Patriots vs. Dolphins Preview, Stats
The Miami Dolphins (5-2) and New England Patriots (2-5) are slated to come together at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, which means that Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones will be leading the way for the respective teams. Below, we dissect both QBs, highlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
Mac Jones vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup
|Mac Jones
|2023 Stats
|Tua Tagovailoa
|7
|Games Played
|7
|66.7%
|Completion %
|71.2%
|1,480 (211.4)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,092 (298.9)
|7
|Touchdowns
|15
|7
|Interceptions
|6
|70 (10)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|18 (2.6)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Mac Jones Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 225.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Dolphins Defensive Stats
- This season, the Dolphins have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by giving up 26.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in the NFL with 345.3 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Miami is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,631 (233 per game). It also ranks 20th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).
- Against the run, the Dolphins' defense is 19th in the NFL with 786 rushing yards allowed (112.3 per game) and 27th with nine rushing touchdowns allowed.
- Defensively, Miami ranks 27th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 66.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 18th at 40%.
Tua Tagovailoa Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 278.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Patriots Defensive Stats
