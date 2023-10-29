When the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Mike Gesicki hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki has 17 catches for 149 yards and one score this year. He has been targeted 22 times, and is averaging 21.3 yards per game.

Gesicki has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Mike Gesicki Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 3 36 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 33 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 18 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 1 12 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 3 28 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 5 1

