The Miami Dolphins (5-2) will play AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots (2-5), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Dolphins take on the Patriots. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this year, the Patriots have been leading in three games and have been losing in four games.

The Dolphins have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Miami's offense is averaging 14.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Patriots have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

The Dolphins have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 6.9 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Patriots have won the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Dolphins have won that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in five games.

Miami's offense is averaging 9.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have been winning four times (2-2 in those games) and have been losing three times (0-3) at the conclusion of the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Dolphins have led five times and have trailed two times.

2nd Half

The Patriots have lost the second half five times and won in the second half two times in seven games this season.

Looking at second-half scoring, the Dolphins have won the second half in three games and have lost the second half in four games.

Miami's offense is averaging 16.1 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 10.7 points on average in the second half.

