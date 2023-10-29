The Miami Dolphins (5-2) and the New England Patriots (2-5) play on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in a battle of AFC East opponents.

As the Dolphins ready for this matchup against the Patriots, take a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 9.5 47 -450 +350

Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

New England Patriots

The Patriots and their opponents have scored more than 47 combined points just once this season.

The average over/under for New England's contests this season is 41.5, 5.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Patriots have put together a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Patriots have won one out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

New England has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +350 moneyline set for this game.

Miami Dolphins

Miami has an average total of 49.1 in their outings this year, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Dolphins have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-2-0).

The Dolphins have won every time as moneyline favorites this season, going 4-0.

Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 34.3 1 26.7 28 49.1 6 7 Patriots 14.4 30 25.3 25 41.5 1 7

Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends

Patriots

New England has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

The Patriots have hit the over once in their past three games.

In AFC East games, the Patriots are scoring more points (20.3) than their overall average (14.4) and conceding fewer points (19.7) than overall (25.3).

The Dolphins have totaled 53 more points than their opponents this season (7.6 per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by 76 points (10.9 per game).

Dolphins

Miami has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Miami has gone over the total once.

The Dolphins are averaging fewer points in divisional contests this year (22.0 per game) compared to their average in all games (34.3). On the defensive side, they are ceding more points per game (32.5) in divisional contests compared to their overall season average (26.7).

The Dolphins have scored a total of 53 more points than their opponents this year (7.6 per game), while the Patriots have been outscored by 76 points (10.9 per game).

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 42.6 40.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 23.3 22.0 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-2 0-2

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 47.5 50.4 Implied Team Total AVG 27.7 29.3 26.5 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

