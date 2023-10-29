New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson will face a mediocre run defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 19th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 112.3 per game.

On 87 rushes, Stevenson has amassed a team-high 268 yards (38.3 ypg). He's scored two rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Stevenson has tallied 23 catches for 162 yards (23.1 ypg) .

Stevenson vs. the Dolphins

Stevenson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 5 GP / 30.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 30.6 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Miami has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Stevenson will square off against the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense this week. The Dolphins concede 112.3 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored nine touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the NFL in that category.

Rhamondre Stevenson Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 39.5 (-111)

Stevenson Rushing Insights

Stevenson went over his rushing yards total once in seven games played this season.

The Patriots, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.3% of the time while running 40.7%.

His team has attempted 171 rushes this season. He's taken 87 of those carries (50.9%).

Stevenson has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (18.2% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

He has 11 red zone carries for 55.0% of the team share (his team runs on 52.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Rhamondre Stevenson Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Stevenson Receiving Insights

In three of seven games this season, Stevenson has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Stevenson has received 12.0% of his team's 249 passing attempts this season (30 targets).

He is averaging 5.4 yards per target (115th in NFL play), picking up 162 yards on 30 passes thrown his way.

Stevenson, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Stevenson has been targeted two times in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

Stevenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

