Will Rhamondre Stevenson find his way into the end zone when the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins meet in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Stevenson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Rhamondre Stevenson score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Stevenson has picked up a team-best 268 rushing yards (38.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Stevenson also averages 23.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 23 passes for 162 yards.

Stevenson has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of seven).

Rhamondre Stevenson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 25 0 6 64 0 Week 2 Dolphins 15 50 1 3 10 0 Week 3 @Jets 19 59 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 14 30 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Saints 8 24 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 10 46 1 5 24 0 Week 7 Bills 9 34 0 6 51 0

Rep Rhamondre Stevenson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.