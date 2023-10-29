Will Ty Montgomery Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ty Montgomery did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots play the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Montgomery's stats below.
In the air, Montgomery has been targeted nine times, with season stats of 23 yards on four receptions (5.8 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has two carries for seven yards.
Ty Montgomery Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Personal
- The Patriots have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Hunter Henry (LP/ankle): 20 Rec; 210 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Montgomery 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|4
|23
|16
|0
|5.8
Montgomery Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|4
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|9
|0
